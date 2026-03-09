Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

Brody Jenner, 42, is going to be a dad again!

Brody and his wife Tia Blanco are expecting their second child together.

Over the weekend, they announced the happy news on Instagram.

Along with posting a photo of them kissing at the beach with a sonogram in their hands, the couple wrote, "Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September ♥️.”

Brody and Tia’s firstborn Honey, 2, was also featured in the pic.

After seeing the news, Brody’s former stepsister Kim Kardashian commented with a red heart emoji. His half sister Kylie Jenner commented, "🥰🤍🤍🤍.”

Brody’s mom Linda Thompson couldn’t contain her excitement, writing on Instagram, "I can hardly wait to hold another little baby Jenner in my arms! I’m so happy for you, Tia and Honey!! Such a blessing and I’m so grateful! I love my family and measurably…💜"

Last year, Brody expressed his desire to have more kids with Tia.

He told People magazine, "I mean, I want all girls,. The boys, it's a different responsibility, especially for the man. With the girls, the daddy's girl, all that, it just melts you. I tell Tia all this time, I'm like, ‘I want another girl.’ I understand why Kobe [Bryant] was always saying, ‘I just love being a girl dad,’ it really is the best. But ultimately, boy or girl, all we care about is just a healthy baby.”

Brody and Tia tied the knot in July 2025, two years after welcoming Honey.