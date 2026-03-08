Woman Arrested for Allegedly Firing 'Approximately 10 Shots' into Rihanna's Home

Getty Images

Scary times for pop queen Rihanna, whose residence was shot up — while she was there.

People magazine reports a 30-year-old woman is accused of firing multiple shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion, one of which pierced the wall.

The LAPD told the outlet that officers responded to a report of "shots fired" around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the suspect — reportedly in a white Tesla — was taken into custody. Though no one was injured, the LAPD said, "This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation."

Rihanna, her partner A$AP, and their three kids — RZA, Riot and Rocki — live in the home. Frighteningly, Rihanna was home at the time the shots were fired.