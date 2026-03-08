Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News March 08, 2026

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Firing 'Approximately 10 Shots' into Rihanna's Home

Scary times for pop queen Rihanna, whose residence was shot up — while she was there.

People magazine reports a 30-year-old woman is accused of firing multiple shots at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion, one of which pierced the wall.

The LAPD told the outlet that officers responded to a report of "shots fired" around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the suspect — reportedly in a white Tesla — was taken into custody. Though no one was injured, the LAPD said, "This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation."

Rihanna, her partner A$AP, and their three kids — RZA, Riot and Rocki — live in the home. Frighteningly, Rihanna was home at the time the shots were fired.

Thankfully, she is reportedly okay.

