Celebrity News March 08, 2026
'Ghostbusters,' 'Brady' & 'Charles in Charge' Actress Jennifer Runyon Dies
Jennifer Runyon, a familiar face at the movies from films including "Ghostbusters" and on TV via "Charles in Charge," has died. She was 65.
Actress Erin Murphy — Tabitha on "Bewitched" — announced that Runyon, 65, had died "after a brief battle with cancer."
She went on, "Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."
Developing...