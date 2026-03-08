Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos Call It Quits 1 Month Before Wedding: New Clue

Instagram

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos surprised everyone on Saturday when it was confirmed they'd broken up just a month before their long-planned wedding.

TMZ reported things had been "rocky" behind the scenes for months, but a heated argument at their joint bachelor/bachelorette parties in the Bahamas was the last straw.

Ramos was reportedly the one who walked away.

On February 23, Ramos had posted on social media that she "can't wait to marry the love of my life." The ceremony was set for Italy.

Then, earlier this week, she mysteriously posted, "I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much."

What could she have been referring to? The cryptic nature of the post provided a clue to all the upheaval going on as opposed to the idyllic life reflected on Instagram.