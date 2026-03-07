Madonna Responds to Soccer Club: She Has the Jersey, Is Keepin' It, Baby!

Instagram/Celta Vigo

For the past few days, Spanish soccer club Celta Vigo has lit up social media with its plea to find out what happened to one of their jerseys worn by Madonna on a tour stop in 1990.

They wrote an open letter to Madonna, calling her wearing of the light blue shirt an "iconic image in the history of both the club and the city."

The jersey held special meaning for being No. 5, the number of former player Jose Manuel Espinosa, who died in 2025.

On Friday, the team even hosted a massive tribute to the Queen of Pop before a capacity crowd, with singers delivering a sweet rendition of her hit "Like a Prayer."

Players even wore special jerseys emblazoned with, "MADONNA DO YOU HAVE IT?"

Well, the message has been received, and it turns out Madonna, while not big on looking back, has an archive that is on point — she has the shirt!

As for what will happen now, that remains less clear.

Saturday morning, she replied on social media, "This shirt is hanging in my archives! I am wearing and representing your team in spirit!!"

So, it would seem she is keeping the gift.

The team has been hunting for the jersey privately for several years, but decided to write the open letter in the hopes of finding out once and for all what happened to it. The club's president, Marian Mourino, said in her original letter to Madonna, "This beloved memory still lives among our supporters. The photograph of you wearing our shirt has become a myth and is now part of our history which is written often beyond the limits of the [soccer] pitch."

Though it is not at all clear Madonna will donate the piece, the club is satisfied, replying, "We love you, Madonna. Thank you for replying — and for keeping a piece of Celta's history alive. Sempre Madonna. Sempre Celta."

