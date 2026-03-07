Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' & 'Love Boat: The Next Wave' Actor, Dies at 60

Getty Images

Corey Parker, an actor and acting coach remembered for a recurring role as Josh on "Will & Grace," died Thursday in Memphis. He was 60.

TMZ reports Parker had battled cancer.

His sister wrote via BGB Studio, “I believe he left this world weightless, at peace & surrounded with love. I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry wild artists. You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades. And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love. All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever.”

Parker was born July 8, 1965, in NYC. With encouragement from his mom, actress Rocky Parker, he worked in commercials as a child.

Early film roles included "Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning" (1985), "9-1/2 Weeks" (1986), "Biloxi Blues" (1988), and "Big Man on Campus" (1989).

In 1989, he was among a group of "future Oscar winners" who performed a grueling song-and-dance on the 61st Academy Awards telecast, introduced by Bob Hope and Lucille Ball. It became Ball's final public appearance.

He shared the stage that night with future star Patrick Dempsey, who was at the time married to Parker's mom. Dempsey and Rocky Parker were wed from 1987-1994. She died in 2014.

One of Parker's standout performances was in the British TV movie "The Lost Language of Cranes" (1991), based on the novel by David Leavitt.

On TV, he guested on numerous shows, including "As the World Turns" (1983), "Thirtysomething" (1989-1990), and "Eddie Dodd" (1991).

Featured in several made-for-TV movies, he worked with Sophia Loren in "Courage" (1986) and played crooner Eddie Fisher to Sherilyn Fenn's Elizabeth Taylor in "Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story" (1995).

Next, he was cast as John Morgan, the "Doc" role, on "Love Boat: The Next Wave" (1998-1999), then made five appearances on "Will & Grace" (2000) ahead of an eight-year break from acting, during which time he focused on working as an acting coach.