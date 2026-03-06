Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Make First Public Appearance in More Than 10 Years

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Ryan Gosling, 45, went big for his partner Eva Mendes’ birthday this year!

More than 10 years after their last public appearance, Gosling arranged to surprise Eva for her 52nd birthday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Ryan started out by telling the audience, which was filled with teachers in honor of his new movie “Project Hail Mary," “It is Eva’s birthday today. She’s here…”

Jimmy interjected, “She has no idea we are doing this by the way.”

Gosling asked, “If I get her, would you sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her?”

The crowd cheered.

After Eva was escorted onto the stage, she thanked the teachers in the audience before Jimmy announced that New Jersey's North Bergen High School marching band was there to play “Happy Birthday.”

They even marched out with a “Happy Birthday, Eva!” sign.

The song ended with an explosion of confetti as Eva gave Ryan a kiss on the cheek.

The couple has not attended a public event together since the 2013 premiere of their film “The Place Beyond the Pines”

They are the parents of two daughters — Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada, born in 2016.