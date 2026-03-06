Getty Images

Josh Duhamel is going to be a dad again!

Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are expecting their second child together.

On Thursday night, Audra announced her pregnancy, writing on Instagram, "Adding a little girl to our story.. We can’t wait to meet you.”

Mari included black-and-white photos of herself with a growing baby bump.

Duhamel commented on Mari's post, writing, "Can’t wait to meet that little cutie. Love you momma.”

Josh and Audra are already the parents of son Shepherd, 2. Duhamel also shared son Axl, 12, with ex-wife Fergie.

Last year, Duhamel expressed his desire to have more kids with Mari, seemingly hoping for a baby girl, too!

He told People magazine, “Hopefully we have another one. Hopefully a girl, maybe another boy. We'll see.”

Duhamel already had more kids on the brain in 2018.

He told Dax Shephard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast, "I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So, it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f**k anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”