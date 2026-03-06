Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are still sorting out their living arrangements two years after they split.

A source tells People magazine the singer and former NFL player are still living together in Hidden Hills, California.

The insider noted that change is on the horizon. “He's been living there, but they're working on selling the house,” the insider explained. “The goal has been to keep everything as stable and as friendly for the kids as possible.”

“They still have a great relationship,” the source added. "They're still co-parenting. The main goal is the kids, but they're moving toward next steps.”

The source shot down rumors that Eric was living nearby, but confirmed, “That is what the plan is."

Meanwhile, the insider said Jessica is focused on their kids Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 7, as well as her music.

Jessica and Eric’s home has been on and off the market since their split, according to People.

The stars announced their split in January 2025 after 10 years of marriage.

“Extra” spoke with Jessica last year about her new music and how she was reinventing herself.