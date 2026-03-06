Jennifer Lopez on Her Twins Turning 18: ‘They’re Leaving Mommy!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Only “Extra’s” Derek Hough was at rehearsals for Jennifer Lopez’s rebooted Vegas residency!

Lopez talked about her twins Max and Emme turning 18, saying, “My babies. I don’t have babies anymore!”

She shared, “They turned 18, they’re graduating, both got scholarships. They're amazing. They're doing great, but they’re leaving Mommy! They’re leaving!"

Jennifer went on, “It’s the circle of life. It’s a beautiful thing. I’m very happy for them to kind of like get out there, though, and do their thing and live their life and their dreams.”

She insisted, “Mommy is always gonna be here, doing her thing. They’ve always been number one."

Lopez also dished on her residency, saying, “We’re very excited. We’re doing the show again in Vegas and we’re there every weekend in March, which is exciting.”

The singer is calling this period in her life her “happy era.”

She explained, “There’s seasons of your life that are difficult, right? Like, you go through hard things, things unexpected that happen, but those lessons, really, if you allow them to, can really help you figure out, and they can help you grow and become the full person that you always were that you got away from.”

Jen said, “I think of myself as the same little girl who had those dreams, who was walking around in a ripped nightgown and dirty feet, barefoot, walking around my house in the Bronx and that person was so full of life and so full of love and then life happens to you.

“And all these things happen to you, and some are good and some are bad. And at the end of the day, if you take the lessons and the difficult moments, the challenging moments, it can really turn you into a better, more whole person, and bring you back to that same person. And I feel like that, where I am right now, yeah, that’s why I call it my happy era because I feel unencumbered with anything negative.”

These days, she wakes up happy.

“I’m so excited about every day when I wake up. Like, I wake up with a smile on my face every day. Every day,” she said. “And there were years where that just wasn’t the case. And I think it’s all reflective in the show and then new music I’m making, all of it is very much about being who you are and being happy."

She hinted of the show, “I don’t want to ruin it for you, because it is really gonna resonate with you, but it’s about dancing through life, no matter what.”