“Heated Rivalry” stars Robbie G.K., Christina Chang and Nadine Bhabha chatted with “Extra” at the 2026 GLAAD Media Awards.

They reacted to the show’s popularity, with Christina saying, “That feels pretty good.”

Robbie added, “Feels pretty good. Pretty generous, there's a lot of other amazing shows, so it's great to be in that bracket.”

Christine agreed, “One hundred percent. We're just happy to be here.”

Fans won't be happy until they get info on Season 2. Unfortunately, Robbie and Christine know nothing yet!

Christine said, “We don't know when the second season will begin and we’re not being coy.”

Robbie added, “The people who make the decisions are, like, right over there, and we genuinely do not know.”

They did share what they hope the second season will bring to the monster hit.

Christine, who plays Shane Hollander’s mom Yuna, said, “I'm excited to work with more of the cast. I feel like now that Mom's in the know, it kind of opens up a world for her. So, I'm really interested in working with all the people that I've become friends with."

Robbie said, “Not all of us had an opportunity to see each other on set at the same time. Like, we never crossed over on set because we are not in the same kind of universe of people. So, to your point, I think it would be fun if all the storylines had a bit of an ‘Avengers' moment where we get to interact with each other.”

Robbie would also love a wedding scene between his character Kip and François Arnaud’s character Scott.

“I think it would be a fun scene to film,” he said.

What would Kip wear? “I’m going to go a loose-fitting white linen shirt with a deep V," Robbie said.

"Okay, Kip on vacation!" Nadine replied, while Christina asked, “Are we on an island somewhere?”

Robbie said, “We could be! He’s got money, baby!" He clarified, "Not me, Scott."

He envisioned the wedding reception, too, saying, "It'd be a lot of drunk dancing, I think, from three people who are standing right here.”

When asked if they've been able to keep anything from set, Robbie confessed, “I stole the strawberry hat I wear at the smoothie [shop]. That's all I got.”

Nadine answered, “I wish I could take home my big coat, but that belonged to Hannah, our costume designer.”