Splash News

Romance rumors are rampant about Emma Watson and billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères!

In photos obtained by Page Six, the two were seen kissing at an airport in Mexico on Wednesday.

For the airport outing, Watson kept it low-key with a pink cap, floral skirt, gray top, and flip-flops. Baillères wore a white tee, blue jacket, dark pants, and sneakers.

The two were first linked in December when they were spotted having a meal together in France.

Watson was previously linked to Brandon Green, son of fashion executive Peter Green in 2022.

Last year, Emma opened up about her preferences with dating someone who doesn’t know much about her acting career.

She shared on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, “It’s funny, occasionally people will apologize to me for the fact they’ve not seen my films. And I will be like, ‘Please don’t apologize. That is bliss to me.’"