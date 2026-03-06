Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Okay’ After DUI, Her Former Assistant Confirms

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ former assistant is speaking out following her DUI arrest.

Sean Phillips, who worked for Spears from 2006-2007, spoke to "Good Morning Britain," saying he has been in touch with the pop star.

Phillips shared, "All I texted her was, 'Are you okay?' and she just said, 'I’m okay.’ That’s all it was. I then asked if I could speak about this and she said, 'Go ahead.’"

He continued, "She is such a great person and we all make mistakes."

Co-host Kate Garraway commented that hopefully this isn’t a "slippery slope" for Britney.

Sean replied, "I don’t think it is slippery slope… she is one of the most strong women I have met. She keeps on going, keeps on going. It makes me feel bad when she suffers such public mistakes.”

Phillips wants to see Britney make a change, saying, "The change I would like to see is for her to get out of Los Angeles. But I have been talking to her weekly, daily."

He insisted, "She’s the same Britney that I knew from 2003. There is no dissociation that I have with her character and personality."

Without naming anyone, Phillips added, "You have to think about who else is she associating herself with.”

Kate asked, “Do you fear for her life going forward?” Sean said, “I think she’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. She gives me inspiration to go forward sometimes."

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol provided more information about Britney Spears’ arrest in Ventura County.

In a press release obtained by "Extra," the CHP revealed Spears was arrested “on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs” on Wednesday night.

According to the release, Spears was “driving erratically at a high rate of speed” in a black BMW on the 101 freeway.

Once police located the car and initiated a traffic stop, Spears “exited US-101 at Westlake Boulevard and pulled to the right shoulder.”

The release noted that Spears “showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests.”

Britney was then arrested and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.

Her arrest is still under investigation, with chemical test results still pending.

TMZ reported Britney was taken to a hospital for a blood draw after her arrest.

Spears has not commented on her arrest, but her rep has spoken out.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” the rep said, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”