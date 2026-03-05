Getty Images

Two months after they were spotted together, singer Tate McRae and Team USA star Jack Hughes are reportedly exclusive!

A source told Us Weekly, "They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other.”

They first sparked dating rumors in December after they were photographed together in NYC after she attended one of his hockey games.

The insider claimed that Jack "initially messaged her on IG and started a conversation.”

The source added, "She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together. She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on.”

According to the insider, Tate and Jack are “making it work” amid their busy schedules, adding, “[They] hope to have more time together next month when his season ends.”

Jack recently made headlines for scoring the game winning goal at the Olympics.

He recently told reporters, "The best couple weeks of my life and just a lot of fun celebrating with the guys and enjoying it. Now, after all this, it’s in the rearview mirror for a little bit. We’ll pull it out back in the summer. But yeah, it’s back to Devils and locking back in here and trying to win some games.”

Tate previously dated artist The Kid Laroi, but they split last year.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she was “going through a lot emotionally” after they broke up.

It was rumored that Tate and The Kid Laroi’s songs "“Tit for Tat” and “A Cold Play” were inspired by their relationship.