Getty Images

Amid the search for her missing mom Nancy, Savannah Guthrie made a visit to her workplace at the “Today” show.

Savannah has been off the air for a month since her mom went missing on February 1.

In video obtained by TMZ, Savannah was seen hugging colleagues on set.

In a statement, a “Today” spokesperson said, "Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her 'Today’ colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

On Thursday, Jenna Bush Hager opened up about Savannah’s visit, saying it “felt so good to hug” her colleague.

Jenna Bush added, "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's also her home, and where she feels so loved, and she is beyond loved here.”

Jenna Bush noted that Savannah was feeling all the prayers that have come her way from colleagues and viewers.

Sheinelle Jones recalled her conversation with Savannah, in which she said, "You know what? You are here, and we love you. Everyone loves you. And whenever you're ready, we are here.”

In Savannah’s absence from the show, Hoda Kotb has been stepping in.

When news broke about her mom’s disappearance, Savannah was forced to pull out of covering the Olympic Games in Milan.

Over the past few weeks, Savannah has been releasing videos, pleading for her mom’s safe return.

Last week, Savannah offered a $1-million reward for any information that leads to her mom’s recovery.

In a video, Savannah said, "She may be lost, she may already be gone… If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Earlier this week, Savannah was spotted visiting a memorial outside of Nancy’s home with her sister Annie.

During the visit, they left a letter at the memorial, which read, "Momma, we miss you so much! Our hearts are broken. We are standing on ash, on scored earth! But Mom, though we are surrounded by so much darkness and uncertainty, our love burns bright. We love you Mommy. We miss you so much. Our best friend!!”

At one point, the sisters and Annie’s husband Tommaso Cioni were seen sharing an embrace.

Nancy’s whereabouts are currently unknown and her abductor is still at large.