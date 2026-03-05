Nick Offerman Fears 'Death of American Farmers' in ‘Fork in the Road’ Doc

The doc puts the focus on "deeply personal stories of small farmers, visionary chefs, and food system innovators working toward a regenerative future for people and the planet.”

In a statement, he said, “One of the worst ills to afflict our modern society is cheap food because it’s empty in so many ways of nutrients. I am worried that our consumerist culture is, if we don’t make some important changes, is going to be the death of the small American farmer."