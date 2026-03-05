Movies March 05, 2026
Nick Offerman Fears 'Death of American Farmers' in ‘Fork in the Road’ Doc
Check out a teaser for Nick Offerman’s feature documentary “Fork in the Road.”
The doc puts the focus on "deeply personal stories of small farmers, visionary chefs, and food system innovators working toward a regenerative future for people and the planet.”
Offerman is an executive producer on the documentary.
In a statement, he said, “One of the worst ills to afflict our modern society is cheap food because it’s empty in so many ways of nutrients. I am worried that our consumerist culture is, if we don’t make some important changes, is going to be the death of the small American farmer."
“Fork in the Road” is set to premiere at the 2026 Sonoma International Film Festival.
For more information, visit ForkintheRoadDocumentary.com!