New Details About Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol provided more information about Britney Spears’ arrest in Ventura County.

In a press release obtained by "Extra," the CHP revealed Spears was arrested “on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs” on Wednesday night.

According to the release, Spears was “driving erratically at a high rate of speed” in a black BMW on the 101 freeway.

Once police located the car and initiated a traffic stop, Spears “exited US-101 at Westlake Boulevard and pulled to the right shoulder.”

The release noted that Spears “showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests.”

Britney was then arrested and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.

Her arrest is still under investigation, with chemical test results still pending.

TMZ reported Britney was taken to a hospital for a blood draw after her arrest.

Spears has not commented on her arrest, but her rep has spoken out.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” the rep said, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”