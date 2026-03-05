Kate Hudson Reveals Which of Goldie & Kurt's Movies Are Her Favorites (Exclusive)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kate Hudson sat down with Clayton Davis exclusively for “Extra” to dish on her Oscar nomination for “Song Sung Blue,” which comes 25 years after she was nominated for “Almost Famous.”

Hudson called it a “very different” experience this time around, saying, “I’ve had two decades of career and friendships and successes and failures along the way, so to be here now feels very different than it did.”

It’s been “really fun celebratory time" for Kate and her whole family.

Hudson said, “My whole family is just so excited and it’s from my brothers to my mom and my dad… I think it’s been a little bit different for us because we all are in the business. I think their relationship to really understanding what this feels like is something that they can feel differently and that we can share a little bit differently than if you don’t know what goes into all of this. It’s nice to share with everyone."

Kate also revealed which of mom Goldie Hawn's and dad Kurt Russell’s movies are her favorites!

Hudson loved Russell in “The Thing,” “Miracle,” and “Used Cars.”

As for her mom, Kate loves “The Sugarland Express,” saying, ’That’s my favorite performance of my mother’s but it’s [Steven] Spielberg’s first film. It was my mom’s first film, and she’s so amazing in this movie. That, to me, is a very like true essence of my mother.”

Hudson also brought up Hawn’s film “Private Benjamin” as another favorite.

Kate would be down to do a movie with Goldie, saying, “My mom and I would definitely do something together if it was the right thing."

Hudson, who shows off her singing chops in “Song Sung Blue," teases that she’s working on new music.

She shared, “I’m writing a ton of different things and I’m writing with a lot of different people, too, which has been really fun.”

Music aside, Kate is also working on the second season of “Running Point.”

She dished, “It’s really fun. It’s super jam-packed. A lot of great actors joined us and we laughed, laughed, laughed."