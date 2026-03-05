Backgrid

Amid his rift with son Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham is focusing on his family!

On Wednesday night, David was spotted supporting son Cruz, who performed with his band The Breakers at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

For his evening out, David wore a white beanie, an all-black outfit, and sported a "Cruz Beckham" lanyard.

Before the performance, David was steps behind Cruz as he took selfies with fans.

Cruz posted a video, which included his proud dad standing in the balcony.

Backgrid

He wrote on Instagram, "Manchester, what a dream, sharing this moment with you was pretty special. @nicholasvisuals appreciate this amazing video. UP THE REDS.”

Earlier in the day, David showed some love for Brooklyn on his 27th birthday, but their eldest son did not respond.

Brooklyn celebrated his birthday with his wife Nicola Peltz, who posted a video of him with a box of donuts.