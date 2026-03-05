Chris O’Donnell on Moving Out of L.A. for '9-1-1 Nashville' (Exclusive)

Disney/Jake Giles Netter

Chris O’Donnell is geared up and ready to serve as tough firefighter Captain Dan Hart on “9-1-1 Nashville.”

“Extra” spoke with Chris, who is starring in his first series since spending 14 seasons on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

With his new role came with a big move to Nashville.

He said, “The change of scenery, I got to be honest with you, 14 years in L.A. was the greatest gift of all time, and all of a sudden, going to do a show in Nashville, a city I’d never been to, with a whole new cast and crew, it was just a new energy… Sometimes change could be good.”

The move came at the right time since his family was forced out of their Pacific Palisades home after last year’s devastating wildfires.

He noted, “We were out of our house for eight months after the fires, so we’re back into our house, watching the slow process of the Palisades being rebuilt.”

Chris had the perfect tour guide, country music singer LeAnn Rimes, who is also his co-star on “9-1-1 Nashville.”

He commented, “It was fun to be with her in her element.”

On the show, Chris’ character is also a rodeo rider.

He admitted he didn’t have "a lot of experiences with rodeo” beforehand.