Aaron Rodgers Unleashes on Famous Exes: ‘Got Myself into Crazy Town'

Getty Images

NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers is calling out his famous ex-girlfriends!

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers opened up about dating before marrying his wife Brittani.

He said, "I got myself into crazy town, and I was with individuals who called the paparazzi, who leaked or talked about where I was living, who coerced me to make the proverbial Instagram, social media posts.”

"I never really wanted to live a public life. If you look at the saga with my family, for years it was one-sided,” Rodgers went on. "They were making shots in the media saying bullsh*t. I never said anything until it got to the point that, all right, enough is enough… I’m not a social media guy anymore.”

Over the years, Rodgers has dated Shailene Woodley, Danica Patrick, and Olivia Munn.

In the interview, Aaron revealed that he met his wife in 2017, but they didn’t date because she “moved across the pond.”

They got married sometime last year. After a team workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June, Rodgers revealed in a press conference that he’d been married for “a couple months."

According to Rodgers, his wife is motivating him to stay in shape.

He explained, "I want to look good. I want my wife to want to f**k me all the time.”

Aaron kept it real as he gears up for a possible 22nd season in the NFL.