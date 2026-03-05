'90 Day Fiancé’: Anna & Jovan’s Nail Salon Outing Turns Tense (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” featuring a tense moment between Anna and Jovan at the nail salon.

During an intense exchange, Anna says, “That the problem, you need to feel powerful and you’re not.”

Jovan disagrees, saying, “No, I feel like I have all the responsibility with no authority because when I tell you to do something, you don’t listen to me, so what are you talking about?"

When Anna asks why Jovan brought her to the nail salon, he answers, “I wanted you to have a good time.”

Anna chimes in, “Do I look like I’m having a good time?”

Jovan goest on, “You set me up. You were asking me questions, and I just answer them honestly. You ever heard the term, ‘You don’t want to hear the answers, so cease from asking dumbass questions?’”

Before Anna walks away, she says, “And you don't want a b*tchy wife? Don’t be a f**king asshole.”