Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about a recent hospitalization.

In a new episode of her podcast “Two T’s in a Pod,” Mellencamp recalled waking up with “sores all over my entire body" due to a painful rash.

She shared, "I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash — like, you can't even say it's a rash because it's almost like sores all over my entire body.”

Mellencamp went to urgent care, but doctors urged her to go to the ER instead!

Once she was at the hospital, Mellencamp learned that one of her medications caused Stevens-Johnson syndrome, which is "rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.”

According to MayoClinic.com, the disorder is "a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads and blisters. Then the top layer of affected skin dies, sheds, and begins to heal after several days.”

It’s considered “a medical emergency that usually requires hospitalization.”

Teddi went on, "The reason they were like, ‘You have to stay in [the hospital]' is because [symptoms] can start to get better and then shift right back up.”

While hospitalized, Mellencamp was given steroid injections and antibiotics to fuel her recovery.

Teddi was well enough to be discharged, just in time for her daughter Dave’s birthday.

She said, “I was so happy."

Last month, Mellencamp gave an update on her health amid her stage 4 cancer battle.

She told “Extra’s” Derek Hough, “Physically I'm a lot stronger and I'm doing a lot better. And I think, oftentimes when it comes to cancer, people will talk about the physical part, but they don't talk about the mental part. And I think that's kind of what I’m going through now, processing everything that I went through throughout the last year.”