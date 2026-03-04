Celebrity News March 04, 2026
‘Rooster’ Star Steve Carell Says a Parent’s Worries Never Stop! (Exclusive)
Steve Carell spoke to “Extra” at the NYC premiere of “Rooster.”
The new comedy series revolves around an author’s complicated relationship with his adult daughter, who’s in the midst of a personal crisis, set against the backdrop of a college campus.
Steve, who shares daughter Annie and son Johnny with wife Nancy Walls, spoke about his own experiences as a dad, saying, “Based on my life experience with my own daughter, and it's such a cliche at this point, but as soon as they're born, you start worrying about them. And I don't think that ever stops… Your heart is always breaking for them, and full and you know, watching the world through their eyes, even when they're adults.”
Carell also praised “Rooster” creator Bill Lawrence, who has also worked as an executive producer on “Scrubs,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Shrinking."
Steve said, “He has a special knack for combining things that are really funny with things that are true and honest and emotional.”
“Rooster” premieres March 8 on HBO Max.