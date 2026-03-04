Getty Images

Nicole Kidman was chic in Chanel for the NYC premiere of her new series “Scarpetta.” The crime thriller, based on the best-selling Patricia Cornwell novels, sees Kidman playing brilliant forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta.

Having a fashion moment, she said, "This is Chanel Couture. So, I get to wear these beautiful, beautiful creations and I'm just very happy to be in them and strangely enough, so comfortable and chic… We love comfortable and chic, right?”

She explained what drew her to her role, saying, “When Patricia created her, there was not women like this in novel. It was a profound, iconic role, which is why I think people responded to her. My sister, when I told her there was the possibility of playing her, it was like, ‘Whoa, there's no question. You have to do it.’"

Kidman continued to praise Scarpetta, saying, “She's a trailblazer and she's a medical examiner. She's quiet. She's determined. She's measured. She's damaged, but she's very much about doing what's right, and I love somebody that's like that.”

Mona said, “I saw you mouthing 'I love this woman’ when you just saw Jamie Lee Curtis. I can't believe you guys have never worked together before.”

Nicole replied, “No, we've known each other where we've crossed paths in 2021 at the Oscars, but I had been following her and reading, and I read interviews and… I was just kind of intimidated to meet her because I thought she was amazing and she's had a life, you know?"

She later clarified, "And we met way, way back, like, decades ago… but that was parties and that was at people's houses years ago, like, different lives ago."

Mona also chatted with Jamie Lee, who shared what she and Nicole have in common is a similar heart and work ethic.