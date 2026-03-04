Instagram

Weeks ago, a pair of black gloves were found about two miles away from Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona.

The gloves were similar to the ones worn by the masked man, who was spotted tampering with her front door camera before her disappearance.

The DNA was tested on the gloves, but they have “nothing to do with the case.”

On Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told local news outlet KVOA, "The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street.”

Nanos went on, "There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding them — that is so far from the truth. We knew that at that time.”

"We believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant [worker],” Nanos emphasized.

In mid-February, it was revealed that the DNA from the gloves didn’t match any DNA in the national database aka CODIS.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said, “There were no DNA hits in CODIS. At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation."

The department also revealed on X that the DNA from the gloves “did not match DNA found at the property."

They noted, “DNA found at the property is being analyzed and further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation.”

It has been more than a month since Nancy disappeared without a trace.

In another interview, Nanos told NBC’s Liz Kreutz, “Investigators are definitely closer.”

He added, “We got a lot of intel, a lot of leads, but now it’s time to just go to work.”

The masked man was seen wearing a backpack, which was believed to have been sold exclusively at Walmart.

He told Liz, "We’ve now learned that maybe it wasn’t purchased out of Walmart. That backpack is new, is exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay?... That’s what we’re looking at.”

While there’s a lot of information out there, Nanos pointed out that he’s keeping some stuff under wraps.