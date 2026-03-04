‘Lost Women of Alaska’ EP Octavia Spencer Shares Alarming Info About Victimized Women (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Octavia Spencer is exploring cold-blooded killings in the coldest parts of Alaska in her new docuseries "Lost Women of Alaska.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Octaviaabout the show, which “deals with women who were victimized.”

According to Spencer, “Thirteen hundred cases, and only about 100 are being investigated.”

While she is putting the focus on the victims, Spencer is rooting for all the women who survived!

Octavia is also an EP on “Feds,” which focuses on the FBI’s wildest investigations.

Octavia called it “uplighting” to shine the spotlight on the FBI, who she sees as “our very own Avengers."