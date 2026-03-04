Hero Fiennes Tiffin Confesses to Nerves Working with Uncle Joseph Fiennes (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and his uncle Joseph Fiennes are dishing on their new series “Young Sherlock.”

“Extra” spoke with Joseph and Hero, who confessed that he felt nerves about working with his uncle.

Hero said, “Any role I take I do feel like the imposter syndrome, and then you build up your confidence and then working alongside Joe, I was always excited for, an anticipated feeling, a little bit of nerves anytime you work across an actor you admire, but being Uncle Joe as well. I anticipated those nerves.”

According to Hero, his nerves were obvious to creator Matthew Parkhill, who could “see it very clearly.”

Hero noted, “I think it works with the characters, but I did instantly feel like it’s so important to me to prove to Joe that I’m good at this essentially and make him proud.”

For his part, Joseph praised Hero for his tremendous work ethic.

Joseph commented, “He’s always sniffing and searching for more and that’s lovely to see. He never sits back and says, ‘I’ve got this’… He’s just a hard worker.”

Joseph has been acting for decades, so he’s been able to figure out ways to deal with imposter syndrome.

He explained, “I think you have to snap out of that quite early and focus on the target, which is not you. It’s the character listening to others, so I’ve learned to kind of maybe move away from that… I’ve got a kind of device not to go down that road too often because it can interrupt the creative process.”

Hero also opened up about feeling pressure to play an iconic character like Sherlock Holmes.

He said, “As a fan of Sherlock, I would be so ready to criticize anyone who I thought brought the character to life in the wrong way, so I kind of felt that pressure. You’re always going to feel pressure and you have to harness that and let it drive and motivate you.”

Joseph was excited to read about all the “twists and turns” with each script, saying, “Those new plot twists are just so wonderful to see.”

Hero’s very much in for a possible Season 2, joking, “I would pay to do a Season 2, myself."