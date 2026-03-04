Tipp City Police Department/Backgrid

A week ago, “American Idol” alum Caleb Flynn was charged with the murder of his wife Ashley Flynn.

Now, new police bodycam footage obtained by “Extra” shows Caleb sobbing and inconsolable after he claimed he found his wife dead in their home.

Some of the footage is blurred, but Caleb is heard asking police, “Is she gone?”

Caleb is also heard calling his mother to tell her the news, saying, “Ashley’s dead! Mommy, she’s gone!”

Their two young daughters were inside the home.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

He told his mom, “The girls don’t even know yet. They’re still sleeping."

Before the police arrived at his home, Caleb called 911, telling a dispatcher, “Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife!”

Crying on the phone, Caleb said, “My wife is… she’s got two shots to her head. There’s blood everywhere!”

Three days later, he was arrested, finger-printed and photographed in shocking police footage.

In the video, Caleb is handcuffed while his friend asked police, “On what evidence?”

During his 911 call, Caleb claimed that the garage door was wide open, but police are saying that there was a large refrigerator in front of that door that could have prevented anyone from entering.

It has been alleged that Caleb staged the crime scene.

His lawyer told “Extra,” “We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timelines and seeming rush to judgment in this case.”

Caleb has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Caleb appeared on “American Idol” in 2013.