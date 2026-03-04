Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham wished their son Brooklyn a happy 27th birthday amid their ongoing family feud.

In January, the Beckhams’ falling out exploded when Brooklyn unleashed on his estranged parents in a series of Instagram Stories, declaring, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

Despite the rift, David took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share throwback photos with his eldest child.

The retired soccer legend wrote, “27 today 🥹 Happy birthday Bust 🤍. We love you x.”

In a black-and-white photo, a young Brooklyn smiles from ear to ear next to his famous dad. In another pic, David and Victoria enjoy a pool day with a very young Brooklyn.

Victoria also took to Instagram Stories to share a black-and-white photo of herself playing with Brooklyn when he was a baby, as well as the pool photo.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much ❤️.”

The loving messages come after Brooklyn’s January attack, which included accusations against his parents that ranged from controlling his life to ruining his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

The 26-year-old wrote, in part, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn insisted, “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He said, “My family values public promotion and endorsement above all else,” calling their social media posts “performative."

Brooklyn ended by saying, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”