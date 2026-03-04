‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Chris & Alana Conran Expecting First Child

Instagram

Chris Conran and Alana Conran have a baby on the way!

The happy couple, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7, announced Alana’s pregnancy on Instagram.

Alana wrote, "We’re really, really happy🤍 Our rainbow baby, our baby girl. Just a few months away, we can’t wait to meet you.”

She posted the message alongside a carousel of gorgeous maternity pics and a video of the couple at their gender reveal.

For the gender reveal they each pushed a wine glass into a white cake and pulled it out, revealing the pink cake inside!

Chris wrote in the comments, "I can’t wait to spoil the s**t out of her 🥹.”