Celebrity News March 04, 2026
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Chris & Alana Conran Expecting First Child
Chris Conran and Alana Conran have a baby on the way!
The happy couple, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7, announced Alana’s pregnancy on Instagram.
Alana wrote, "We’re really, really happy🤍 Our rainbow baby, our baby girl. Just a few months away, we can’t wait to meet you.”
She posted the message alongside a carousel of gorgeous maternity pics and a video of the couple at their gender reveal.
For the gender reveal they each pushed a wine glass into a white cake and pulled it out, revealing the pink cake inside!
Chris wrote in the comments, "I can’t wait to spoil the s**t out of her 🥹.”
People magazine reports the reality stars eloped on July 18, 2025, in Laguna Beach, California, but didn’t announce the marriage until December.