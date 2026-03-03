Getty Images

Selena Gomez is dishing on her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Gomez opened up about Swift on the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, where she spilled the beans on a song Taylor wrote about her on a past album!

Referencing a track on Swift’s 2020 album “Evermore,” she said, “Well, ‘Dorothea’s’ about me, one of her songs,” Selena said. “And I feel like a lot of moments [we had were] huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between, we were figuring it out because I was 15 and [Taylor] was 18.”

Gomez continued, “We didn’t really know, like, what was going on, and so we’ve never seen each other any differently. So, when I listen to [‘Dorothea’], I’m so I’m so impressed how it’s eloquently put.”

The songs seems to be about two friends who have lost touch, and Taylor sings about being open to reconnecting.

Some of the lyrics include, “Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me…

You got shiny friends since you left town/A tiny screen’s the only place I see you now/And I got nothin’ but well wishes for ya.”

In another section, she sings, “It’s never too late to come back to my side/The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo/And if you’re ever tired of bеin’ known for who you know/You know that you’ll always know me.”

Gomez also dished on another song Taylor wrote about her called “Family,” explaining that one was never released.

“It was over easily a decade ago,” she said, adding, “Insinuating in the lyrics without quoting it, [“Family”] was basically saying you have these amazing dreams, you want to be in movies. Like, ‘In every crowd I still see you.’ Then her part was like, ‘You believe in my stupid dreams like playing stadiums.’”

Selena confessed it makes her emotional. “Now when I listen to that song, both of those things have happened for us,” she said, admitting it “makes me want to cry.”

The star added of their friendship, “When we talk about it, we’re not like, ‘Look at this prosperity.’ It’s more so like, ‘This is so cool that you get it.’ It’s absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship from multiple heartbreaks and love stories and fun stories in life,” she said.

Taylor and Selena have reportedly been friends since 2008!