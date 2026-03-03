‘Peaky Blinders’: Cillian Murphy on Gift of Playing Tommy Shelby (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cillian Murphy spoke to “Extra” at the “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” premiere in Birmingham, England.

Murphy said of the show, "I think you got to do the scripts justice. That's always been my job. Just do the scripts justice. And they’re remarkable pieces of writing... It's been a privilege."

He called playing Tommy Shelby “a gift” that keeps on giving.

Cillian raved over some incredible newcomers to the universe, saying, “We got Tim Roth, one of my acting heroes. We got Rebecca Ferguson, who's just unbelievably good. We got Barry Keoghan, you know, is just electric on screen… we’ve always had great actors come and play with ‘Peaky’ over the years."

Plus, Cillian gave a “28 Years Later” sequel update, saying, "Fingers crossed!”

“Extra” also spoke with Rebecca Ferguson, who shared that she was feeling nerves and excitement, admitting that creating a movie after six seasons of a show is “tricky.” Rebecca also dished on working with Cillian Murphy and the moment on set that gave her goosebumps. Watch!