New Details Emerge About ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Todd Meadows’ Death

Facebook

“The Deadliest Catch” star Todd Meadows has died at the age of 25.

News of his passing broke on Monday, but new details are now emerging.

A spokesperson for U.S. Coast Guard told Page Six they were notified that Meadows had fallen overboard the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady on Feb. 25.

Though his body was recovered from the ocean about 10 minutes later, he was unresponsive despite resuscitation efforts.

Meadows was filming “The Deadliest Catch” when the tragedy happened.

Captain Rick Shelford announced the sad news about Todd’s death on Monday.

He wrote on Facebook, “February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

Shelford went on, “Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”

Shelford ended his lengthy post, writing, “Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

A spokesperson for Discovery Channel said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help Meadows’ family during this tough time.

The page reads, “We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend, who left us far too soon while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters. He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them.”

The GoFundMe shared, “This unimaginable loss has left his children without their father, his parents without their son, his siblings without their brother and his family broken. As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead. Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted. If you are unable to give, please keep our family in your prayers and his name alive like he wanted.”