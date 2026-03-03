Nancy Guthrie Case: Investigators Are ‘Definitely Closer’ to Finding Answers

Instagram

The investigation into Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie is officially a month in.

In a new interview with “Today," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC’s Liz Kreutz, “Investigators are definitely closer.”

He added, “We got a lot of intel, a lot of leads, but now it’s time to just go to work.”

When asked about the surveillance footage of a car speeding through a neighborhood about 2.5 miles away from Nancy’s home, he commented, "Look, what I would tell you is this: we’re aware of it, and we’re looking into it, just like any other piece of evidence.”

While they haven’t been able to identify the car yet, he stressed, "We’re looking at that vehicle as well as hundreds of thousands of other vehicles that were out driving that time of day.”

Last month, a masked man was seen tampering with Nancy’s front-door camera before her disappearance.

The man was spotted wearing a backpack, which was believed to have been sold exclusively at Walmart.

He told Liz, "We’ve now learned that maybe it wasn’t purchased out of Walmart. That backpack is new, is exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay?... That’s what we’re looking at.”

While there’s a lot of information out there, Nanos pointed out that he’s keeping some stuff under wraps.

He said, "There’s so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law-enforcement leader, to share that with everybody. We have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case. But it takes time.”

During the hunt for Nancy’s abductor, several people have been detained and questioned about the case.

Luke Daley, who was detained last month, is opening up on the ordeal in a new interview with “True Crime Arizona."

Insisting that he is not involved in the kidnapping, Daley told host Briana Whitney, "It’s not me.”

Referencing of the surveillance video of the suspect, Luke said, "I don’t see the resemblance of it looking like me. Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case.”

According to Luke, he was followed by “two sheriff’s vehicles” and then eventually handcuffed and put behind a cop car.

He recalled, "The whole time during the questioning, it seemed like more of a fishing expedition to get me to say something.”

While Daly described it as a “nightmare,” he noted, "I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe. I hope that she’s safe. I hope that they find her.”

Daley was the second man who was detained and questioned about Nancy’s disappearance.

Another man, Carlos Palazuelos, also insisted that he was “innocent” and didn’t know who Nancy was.

He explained he was working his job as a dasher, making deliveries, when authorities started following him. When he spoke with them, they put him in the police car and he claimed he “waited two hours until the detectives came."

The man said they didn’t ask him any questions, saying, “They investigated my car and this van, and that’s it.” They then released him and his vehicles.

He added, “I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it.”

Last week, Savannah offered a $1-million reward for any information that leads to her mom’s recovery.

In a video, Savannah said, "She may be lost, she may already be gone… If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Since Savannah’s reward announcement, the FBI reports more than 1,500 tips have come in.