Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine’s Cause of Death Released

Katherine Short’s death certificate is providing new details about her passing.

The 42-year-old daughter of Martin Short was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on Feb. 23.

The L.A. County Dept. of Public Health certificate, obtained by TMZ, confirms her manner of death as “suicide” and cause as “gunshot wound of head.”

The document also stated that her body was cremated.

Sources previously told TMZ that the social worker was found behind a locked door at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday. A gun and a suicide note were found close by.

Law enforcement sources add that a friend was the one who called 911 after Katherine had not been heard from in 24 hours.

In dispatch audio previously obtained by "Extra," Los Angeles firefighters respond to a call at her home, referencing a “shooting.”

Someone asks, “Are we cleared to enter based on the RP [reporting person]?”

Another answers, “They’re self-inflicted. RP is there with the patient unable to enter the bedroom.”

They give the go-ahead, “It is clear to enter.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that LAPD and LAFD were called to Katherine’s Hollywood Hills home on Monday around 6:40 p.m., where she was found dead.

Martin’s rep confirmed his daughter Katherine’s death, telling "Extra," "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine, a social worker, was Martin’s adopted daughter with his late wife Nancy Dolman. They also shared adopted sons Henry and Oliver.