Celebrity News March 03, 2026
Jim Carrey’s Publicist Shuts Down Wild ‘Clone’ Conspiracy Theory
After Jim Carrey appeared at the César Awards in France over the weekend, his nearly unrecognizable appearance set off a firestorm of wild conspiracies — including that he had been cloned!
Those rumors may have started after drag artist Alexis Stone posted a photo of a prosthetic face claiming it was him impersonating Jim.
The story got so much traction that Jim’s publicist Marleah Leslie and the producers of the award had to come out and confirm that, yes, that really was the beloved star.
In a statement, Leslie told TMZ, "Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”
Gregory Caulier, the general delegate for the César Awards, told Variety, “For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”
Carrey delivered some of his acceptance speech in French.
Gregory shared, "Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”