Jim Carrey’s Publicist Shuts Down Wild ‘Clone’ Conspiracy Theory

Backgrid

After Jim Carrey appeared at the César Awards in France over the weekend, his nearly unrecognizable appearance set off a firestorm of wild conspiracies — including that he had been cloned!

Those rumors may have started after drag artist Alexis Stone posted a photo of a prosthetic face claiming it was him impersonating Jim.

The story got so much traction that Jim’s publicist Marleah Leslie and the producers of the award had to come out and confirm that, yes, that really was the beloved star.

In a statement, Leslie told TMZ, "Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

Gregory Caulier, the general delegate for the César Awards, told Variety, “For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”

Carrey delivered some of his acceptance speech in French.