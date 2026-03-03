Jennifer Lopez on Her ‘Happy Era,’ Revamped Vegas Show & Love of Performing (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Only “Extra’s” Derek Hough was with Jennifer Lopez inside rehearsals for her rebooted Las Vegas residency!

"We're very excited,” she told Derek. "We're doing the show again in Vegas and we're there every weekend in March which is exciting and adding some new songs to the show."

“The JLo Show” returns March 6, and one of those news songs is “Save Me Tonight” with David Guetta.

She shared, "It's been a while since I put out a new song, but David Guetta had this song and I just loved it. It just felt very much of the moment for me.”

Lopez called the concert “the quintessential J.Lo show,” explaining, “You see who I am, I think, as not just an entertainer, a performer, but as an artist and as a human.”

She teased, “I still do all my hits and all the songs that people know me for, but it's really done in a very fresh and exciting way."

Jen also reflected on her love of performing and about the gratitude she feels for her fans.

She said, "I'm in my happy era and I have that in the show… I've never looked at it as a job. It's just what I love to do. And I just feel fortunate that I have these amazing fans who've supported me for so many years and there's so much love that I feel that I always want to be giving the love back to them. It's just been an incredible blessing in my life. I don’t know what I would do without it."