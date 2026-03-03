Laura Jane Coulson

Harry Styles is going shirtless for the spring 2026 issue of Runner’s World!

In the issue, Styles opens up on fame, his new album, and running in public.

Styles has become a global superstar since his days in One Direction, a change he said has been somewhat isolating.

He explained, "Over the years, I had to say no to everything I was invited to, whether it was a friend’s birthday, a trip somewhere amazing, an opening. I started to wonder if I was saying no because I really was so busy or because it was more comfortable than saying yes. When you close yourself off to protect yourself from people who might bring negativity into your life, you’re also missing out on positive experiences.”

Despite his fame, Styles prefers to run out in the open air, even if it means he might be faced with people who recognize him.

He said, "Well, the main thing is that you’re always moving. You can turn a corner wherever,” he says. “I think with people who see me, it’s a bit more ‘Was that…?’ rather than, ‘Oh, look it’s him!’ And by that time, you’re already gone.”

Styles is in the middle of promoting his new album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which drops March 6.

Before working on the album, Harry was touring for years with his massive Love on Tour shows that spanned from 2021-2023.

His touring lifestyle had an impact on his new album.

He admitted, "Something I’ve often struggled with, in the middle of a tour, is feeling like I’m not sure what I’m giving, not sure what I’m adding to the world. Especially when the reward system and the kind of…adulation that you can receive feels so loud. Like, clearly, I’m getting so much from this, I’m getting all this energy. People are giving me so much, which I deeply appreciate. But what am I contributing? At times I felt quite existential about that.”

