Diddy’s Prison Release Date Moved Up

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be leaving Fort Dix Federal Institute in New Jersey a bit early.

His release date was set for June 4, 2028, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons website now lists his exit date as April 25, 2028.

It is unknown why Diddy is getting out early, but Page Six points out that in November the music mogul entered a drug rehabilitation program, which could have influenced the decision.

A rep for Diddy previously told Page Six, “Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

Combs was originally set to finish his sentence on May 8, 2028. In November, “Extra” learned his release date had been pushed back to June 4, 2028.

At the time, there were rumors that Combs allegedly violated some prison rules at Fort Dix.

Combs’ spokesperson, however, denied any wrongdoing, telling People magazine, “There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.