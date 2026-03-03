Christina Applegate Reveals She Dumped Brad Pitt for Famous '80s Rocker

Getty Images

Christina Applegate is dishing on her high-profile love life in her new memoir “You with the Sad Eyes.”

In the book, she details inviting a now famous movie star to an award show, only to dump him for an '80s rocker!

According to Page Six, Christina wrote that she was a presenter at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards and invited Brad Pitt, who was a part of her L.A. posse, to come with her.

Once they got there, she was much more interested in Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach.

Getty Images

Applegate confessed, “I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row.”

The actress, who was 17 at the time, went on, "I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn’t yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people’s dreams.”

Christina went on, “And it gets worse: Brad was left to sullenly drive my mom… home. Apparently, at a gas station on the way, Brad almost got into a fight with a bunch of gang members, and, not surprisingly, was subsequently very mad at me.”

Applegate struck out too, learning that Bach had a partner and a baby.

She said Pitt wouldn’t talk to her "for many years."

The “Married… with Children” alum said two of Pitt’s famous girlfriends over the years asked about the incident. "Brad had apparently told both of them separately that he was still mad at me,” she wrote.

It took a while, but Christina and Brad did smooth things over.

“Eventually, we agreed that I’d been a kid, and though he deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row.”