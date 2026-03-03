Getty Images

“The Bold and the Beautiful” stars Darin Brooks, 41, and Kelly Kruger, 43, are throwing in the towel after nearly 10 years of marriage.

TV Insider reports the couple has filed for divorce.

In a statement to the outlet, Darin and Kelly confirmed their split, saying, “We’re committed to coparenting our two children and remaining friends.”

Brooks and Kruger share daughters Everleigh, 6, and Gemma, 4.

The two met on the set of “Blue Mountain State” in 2010.

While they first started off as friends, things eventually turned romantic.

Years ago, Darin told Soaps.com, "We became best friends, and for a good three to six months she was telling me who to date. We were spending so much time together, and one day I just grabbed her head, and I kissed her.”

In 2014, Darin popped the question in Paris, where “The Bold and the Beautiful” was filming.

Two years later, Darin and Kelly tied the knot in Hawaii, where he was born.

In 2019, Kelly kept it real about marriage, telling Soap Opera Digest, "The first year of marriage is no joke. It really is the hardest…. I was always so anti-marriage for so long. And then I married him, and I was like, ‘Marriage is amazing.’ But it’s hard, it’s work.”