WB’s Channing Dungey Among USA Today’s 2026 Women of the Year

USA Today just announced their 2026 Women of the Year.

The honorees include Angel City Football Club, Emma Bloomberg, Sarah Bond, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Fei-Fei Li, Lainey Wilson, Peggy Winckowski and Warner Brothers’ very own Channing Dungey!

USA Today’s editorial members choose women who "embody strength, determination, and serve as industry disruptors and inspirational changemakers.”

Dungey, the Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, was chosen for her role reshaping modern television with the hottest and most talked about shows on TV, including “The Pitt,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Bachelor.”

Monica Richardson, Senior Vice President of USA Today, said in a statement, “The impact of these extraordinary women is undeniable, and I’m endlessly inspired by the purpose, courage, and leadership of the USA Today’s 2026 Women of the Year honorees. Through the reach and storytelling power of USA Today, we are proud to elevate their voices and share their stories with communities across the country —because their work doesn’t just shape headlines, it changes lives.”