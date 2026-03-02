Savannah Guthrie Visits Memorial Outside Missing Mom Nancy’s Home

Getty/Instagram

It is officially the one-month mark since Savannah Guthrie’s mom disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

On Monday, Savannah and her sister Annie were spotted visiting a makeshift memorial outside their mom’s home.

The sisters were joined by Annie’s husband Tommaso Cioni.

During the visit, they left a letter at the memorial, which read, "Momma, we miss you so much! Our hearts are broken. We are standing on ash, on scored earth! But Mom, though we are surrounded by so much darkness and uncertainty, our love burns bright. We love you Mommy. We miss you so much. Our best friend!!”

At one point, the three were seen sharing an embrace in video captured by NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

Savannah also posted a pic from the visit on Instagram. She wrote, "we feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country 💛 please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. bring her home."

Last week, Savannah offered a $1-million reward for any information that leads to her mom’s recovery.

In a video, Savannah said, "She may be lost, she may already be gone… If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Since Savannah’s reward announcement, the FBI reports more than 1,500 tips have come in.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff are also offering a financial reward for information leading to an arrest or Nancy’s whereabouts.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Arizona organization 88-Crime had “received an anonymous donation today of $100,000, allowing the program to increase the reward for this case to $102,500.”

The Sheriff Department added, “This is in addition to the $100,000 FBI reward being offered. The FBI is not involved in the administration of any non-FBI rewards.”

Nancy’s whereabouts are currently unknown and her abductor is still at large.

If you have information about the case, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.