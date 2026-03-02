Ryan Michelle Bathe Teases ‘Paradise’ Role & Says 'Strap In’ for Season 2! (Exclusive)

Getty

Ryan Michelle Bathe is joining her hubby Sterling K. Brown’s hit drama “Paradise” as a Season 2 guest star!

“Extra’s” Mona Abdi Kosar Abdi spoke with Ryan Michelle, who joked that her role was “a little bit of a nepo wife situation.”

As for her character, Ryan Michelle teased, “Stacy is a very, very soft woman in a very masculine world. The type of woman who has decided that her vulnerabilities and her softness are not going to be a liability.”

Ryan Michelle reveals that the new season answers a lot of questions — but then gives you even more!

She hinted, “Episode 2 or 3 is going to break your heart. You’re going to have your heart broken in 7 and 8 and at the end of the last season, be prepared 'cause you’re going to be like, ‘What?’"

Bathe was on the sidelines for the first season and shared her perspective, saying, “I told the world I was pissed off at Xavier for leaving, not telling his wife, she would have gone to Atlanta.”