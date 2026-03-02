Kelly Osbourne Lashes Out at Trolls ‘Kicking Me While I’m Down' Over Her Appearance

Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne is hitting back at cruel comments over her appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards, held in Manchester, England.

The 41-year-old appeared very thin as she and her mother Sharon Osbourne accepted a lifetime achievement award on behalf of her later father Ozzy Osbourne. The rocker passed away in July.

Kelly took to Instagram Stories to blast the trolls, writing, “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

She went on, “None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.

“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”

Less than a week earlier, Osbourne took on another body shamer who said she looked like a “dead body,” along with the cruel words, "Looks like she’s going to see her dad soon."

Kelly responded on Instagram Stories, "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!"

Stunned she added, "This too shall pass, but like, holy f**k.”

Back in December, Kelly also unloaded on online bullies in a now-deleted Instagram video.

In the video, Kelly told trolls, "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?,' or, 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right,' my dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life."

She added, "So, to all those people, f**k off."

Kelly followed up with more videos, saying, “What do you expect me to look like right now? The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough, and I should be commended for that.”