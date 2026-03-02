Instagram

“Duck Dynasty” couple John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate are now a family of five!

Over the weekend, the couple announced the arrival of their twins.

Along with posting a series of photos, they wrote on Instagram, "We welcomed our girls into the world last week on 2/24 & are absolutely bursting with joy!!! Life is already so much sweeter with Sylvie & Francie in it. So thankful for these precious gifts!!🩷🕊️"

They included photos of their babies wearing adorable “Sylvie” and “Francie” sweaters.

The twins join their older children Wells, 2, John, 6 and Ella, 4.

John Luke and Mary Kate announced they are expecting in October.

At the time, Mary Kate shared some family photos, writing, "Absolutely thrilled to tell y’all we are welcoming TWINS to our family early next year!!! The most wonderful, crazy surprise blessing of our lives ha! Two new little Robertson girls!🩷🩷”

John Luke is the son of Korie and Willie Robertson.

Nearly two months ago, the Robertson family welcomed another family when Merritt Robertson and her husband Tyler Metro welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Nellie Jane Metro.