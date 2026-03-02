Bhad Bhabie Reveals She Received ‘Bad News’ from Doctor Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram

Bhad Bhabie gave fans an update amid her cancer battle.

The rapper shared on X, “Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer . 💜”

Afterward, her mother Barbara Bregoli took to Instagram to defend her daughter against trolls.

“Let me say this, social media has become an app where people think they can come on here and say the most vile things,” she said in a video, “and think it’s funny because they’re hiding behind a screen.”

She went on, “But to turn around and say someone who has cancer, that’s their karma, that’s a low form. That’s the lowest form of anything. Babies don’t ask to get cancer, little children don’t ask to get cancer, the elderly don’t ask to get — nobody asks to get cancer.”

Barbara continued, “So, don’t come on here with your balls so mighty saying, ‘Oh, yeah that’s your karma,’ because it just might be yours. Don’t ever say something about someone unless you’ve experienced it. Let me tell you something, play with me every day. Don’t come after my kid. Don’t come after my family.”

Danielle first revealed she had cancer in October 2024 after fans noticed she had lost weight.

At the time, she explained, “I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives."

A family source confirmed Bhad's cancer diagnosis to TMZ, but it was unclear what type of cancer she is battling.

In January 2025, the “Dr. Phil” alum underwent a nose job.

When trolls questioned her getting the surgery amid cancer, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "I don't know who told y’all you can’t get surgery when you have cancer. I was cleared by my dr mind the business that pays you."