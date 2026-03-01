'The Pitt’ Cast Reacts to Actor Awards Ensemble Win: 'This Is a Team Sport' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The cast of “The Pitt” chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage after their win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Actor Awards!

Calling it an “amazing” honor, Patrick Ball reflected on it being a team effort and a nice last stop on their Season 1 journey.

He said, “It’s incredible. It feels right because this is a true ensemble show… We have maybe 20 of us here tonight, but we have a lot more that contributed to this season of television. There’s probably 200 people on set.”

The first season of the show has been highly celebrated this award season. Ball added, “It feels like a really appropriate way to close this chapter.”

Supriya Ganesh also spoke about how much it means that the medical community loves the show.

She noted, “That’s really who we made the show for… We’ve gotten so much positive feedback and love from that community.”

The reception “meant the world” to the cast, according to Ganesh.

She admitted, “We didn’t imagine any critical success at all, really. This is just beyond our wildest dreams.”

As for the show being picked up for Season 3, Krystel V. McNeil said, “I think the show being able to continue on is so important because like they said… This is so important to the medical community and also the many roles in ’The Pitt’ where it’s not just like the doctors and nurses who we all like know exist in the medical community, but like you know, the social workers and chaplain and the respiratory therapists, the people who you don’t think about initially.”

“They love this show so much because they’ve been able to see themselves and see themselves represented,” Krystel went on. “It’s such an honor to be able to do that.”

Tracy Vilar also shared her reaction to Harrison Ford's speech after being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

She raved, “I loved it… he just hit all the notes and I feel like he was speaking for everyone and also how we feel about him. I just feel like he’s like, you know, the dad of all actors… he gave us everything.”