'Sinners' Star Michael B. Jordan Gets Emotional Over Mom’s Support After Actor Award Wins (Exclusive)

"Extra's" Terri Seymour was with Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Canton and Delroy Lindo backstage after their film "Sinners" won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Michael, who plays twins Smoke and Stack in the vampire film, also won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

He told Terri, "To be acknowledged by our peers and other actors that we admire and we love their work so much that knows what we go through day in and day out to make a film. To get that love and that affection and be in this room has us all kind of speechless," adding the overall feeling is "gratitude."

"It's a special movie special project," he said, adding, "We've been through so much together as a cast as and as individuals and man I just don't want it to stop. I don't want it to end. I want to continue to do this over and over and over again. So yeah it feels good."

Michael thanked his mom in his speech, and he told Terri he wouldn't be here without her love and support.

Getting emotional, Jordan explained, "Not even close, you know. Not not even a little bit... there's been so much in my career my mom wasn't able to be with me in these spaces, you know. So for for her to join me on this run it couldn't happen any other way."

During his speech, Michael had told the crowd, "I wasn’t expecting this at all. I’m so honored and privileged to be nominated in this category with people and actors and humans that I love and I love their work and I love what they contribute to our craft.”

Jordan thanked his mom, saying, "Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn’t have money for the Holland Tunnel, or when we were looking for gas money and parking spaces.”

Acknowledging his director, he said, "And I want to thank Ryan Coogler, for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and be fearless and create a safe space where we could find truth."

Jordan beat out Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Jesse Plemons and Timothée Chalamet.